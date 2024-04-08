Sensex (    %)
                             
Final list of LS candidates in Kerala ready; 194 contestants for 20 seats

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations expired on Monday, with 10 candidates withdrawing their papers statewide

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting

Polling in Kerala is scheduled to be held on April 26. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

The final list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala has been prepared, with 194 contestants competing to win the 20 constituencies in the state, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said here on Monday.
The deadline for withdrawal of nominations expired on Monday, with 10 candidates withdrawing their papers statewide.
Kottayam constituency boasts the highest number of candidates at 14, while Alathur has the fewest at five.
Other notable figures are 13 candidates in Kozhikode, and 12 each in Kollam and Kannur, according to an official release.
Of the total 194 candidates, 169 are men and 25 are women.
 
Vadakara constituency stands out with the highest number of female candidates, at four.
Nominations were withdrawn in Thiruvananthapuram, Mavelikara, Idukki, Chalakudy, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Vadakara constituencies.
Following the finalisation of the candidate list, the Election Commission began allotting symbols to the candidates.
Constituency-wise, the number of Lok Sabha candidates is as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram 12 (1 withdrawn), Attingal 7, Kollam 12, Pathanamthitta 8, Mavelikkara 9 (1 withdrawn), Alappuzha 11, Kottayam 14, Idukki 7 (1 withdrawn), Ernakulam 10, Chalakudy 11 (1 withdrawn), Thrissur 9 (1 withdrawn), Alathur 5, Palakkad 10 (1 withdrawn), Ponnani 8, Malappuram 8 (2 withdrawn), Wayanad 9 (1 withdrawn), Kozhikode 13, Vadakara 10 (1 withdrawn), Kannur 12, Kasaragod 9.
Polling in Kerala is scheduled to be held on April 26.

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Kerala

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

