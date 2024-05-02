Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AAP launches signature campaign against party supremo Kejriwal's arrest

Slogans of 'jail ka jawab vote se denge' and 'Arvind Kejriwal zindabad' were also raised by the party workers at the event

Aam Aadmi Party

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a signature campaign against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here.
Two whiteboards were put up in Lajpat Nagar for people to write their messages for Kejriwal, who is currently lodged at Tihar Jail till May 7. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
AAP Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar said the signature campaign will be conducted in different parts of the city to show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that people of Delhi love their chief minister.
"We have started this campaign from here and will take it to different areas. We will collect these signatures and send them to BJP to show how much the people of Delhi love Kejriwal," Kumar said.
Slogans of 'jail ka jawab vote se denge' and 'Arvind Kejriwal zindabad' were also raised by the party workers at the event.
"The people of Delhi are extremely angry at the way CM Kejriwal was put in jail. They will revert with their votes against dictatorship and his arrest," AAP east Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government schools Atishi Marlena Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitBomb Threat in Delhi-NCRCognizant Q1 ProfitIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon