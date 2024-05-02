LS polls: Odisha CM Patnaik files nomination from Kantabanji Assembly seat

Business Standard
Naveen Patnaik

BJD insiders feel that Patnaik decision to contest from Kantabanji will have a significant impact to raise BJD's stake in the region, particularly in Bolangir district | File Photo: X@Naveen_Odisha

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Kantabanji assembly segment under Bolangir parliamentary constituency in the state's western region, two days after he filed his papers from his traditional Hinjili seat in Ganjam district.
After reaching Tushra Airstrip, Patnaik led a procession to the sub-collector's office at Titlagarh and filed papers in the presence of BJD leader and his schoolmate AU Singhdeo and party leader V K Pandian.
Patnaik chose Kantabanji as the second seat as it is strategically located and connected to three Lok Sabha seats such as Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Bargarh. These three LS seats were won by the opposition BJP in the 2019 elections.
BJD insiders feel that Patnaik decision to contest from Kantabanji will have a significant impact to raise BJD's stake in the region, particularly in Bolangir district.
Kantabanji seat was last won by Congress candidate SS Saluja.
Even in the 2019 elections, Patnaik had contested from two seats - Bijepur and Hinjili - and had won in both. He retained the Hinjili seat while resigning from the Bijepur assembly segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 02 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

