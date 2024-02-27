AAP's Political Affairs Committee to meet to discuss LS poll candidates

The meeting of the AAP's highest decision-making body is scheduled to be convened at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by approximately 4 pm to decide Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat | (Photo: PTI)

With an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party's highest decision-making body, the Political Affairs Committee, is to meet today (February 27).

The meeting of the AAP's highest decision-making body is scheduled to be convened at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by approximately 4 pm to decide Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat.

The PAC is the party's highest decision-making body and is headed by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

After much haggling and extensive deliberations over weeks, the AAP and the Congress finally broke the deadlock and announced a 4:3 seat-sharing deal for the national capital ahead of the crucial general elections.

As part of the deal, the AAP will contest 4 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while the Congress will field candidates in the remaining 3. As part of the bargain, the grand old party will also set aside seats in Haryana, Goa and Gujarat while contesting the prized Chandigarh seat.

At a joint press conference of the top leaders of the two parties in the national capital earlier on Saturday, Congress general secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik said his party will contest from Chandni Chowk, North East and North West seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

In Gujarat, the Congress will contest 24 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats, leaving the remaining two seats in Bharuch and Bhavnagar for the AAP.

In Haryana, the Congress will contest 8 of the 9 Lok Sabha seats, while the AAP will contest the lone seat of Kurukshetra.

As part of the seat-sharing deal, the Congress will contest both Lok Sabha seats in Goa as the AAP failed to register its win in Goa.

The two parties also decided to go in for a friendly fight and contest separately in Punjab, a state where the AAP is the ruling party and the Congress is in opposition.

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, political parties across the spectrum are ramping up their efforts to connect with voters.