BJP hints at ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's induction after his wife's switch

After Geeta Koda's exit from the Congress party and entry to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, the BJP Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi hinted that former state Chief Minister Madhu Koda is also likely to switch to the saffron party.

"Since Geeta Koda has joined, Madhu Koda will also be with us," he said.

His remarks followed as speculations emerged whether Koda will follow the footsteps of his wife and break ties with the Congress.

Earlier today, BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri said that Koda is with the BJP "consciously." "He (Madhu Koda) is consciously with us and is the victim of a conspiracy. Congress made an independent leader (former Jharkhand) CM (Madhu Koda) for their political advantage, and he (Madhu Koda) is still suffering," he remarked.

Geeta Koda joins BJP

Geeta, the lone Congress MP from the state, joined the BJP in the presence of Marandi at party headquarters earlier today.

On her move, she alleged that the Congress has put the country in trouble by indulging in appeasement politics. "The party says it will take everyone along, but it takes only its family along," she said.

Following her induction in the party, she said that her change of heart was the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. "This change of heart has happened because of the way PM Modi is taking everyone ahead. He is working for every section of the society. That's his big plus point," she noted.

Singhbhum constituency important for polls

Geeta's switch is a setback for the Congress as it was the only seat in the tribal state, where the party was present. Notably, Geeta's constituency - Singhbhum - is reserved for the scheduled tribes and holds importance for the polls.

Koda became the first woman to win the constituency in 2019. She defeated then state BJP president Laxman Gilua by over 70,000 votes.

She is a native of Kiriburu in West Singhbhum and enjoys popularity among the locals in the region. In the past, her husband also represented the seat following the 2009 elections.

Madhu Koda served as Jharkhand CM between 2006 and 2008 and later faced jail term in 2017 after being convicted of corruption in a coal scam.