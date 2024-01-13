Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ahead of LS polls, Delhi CM Kejriwal to be on two-day Goa visit from Jan 19

The party had drawn a blank in the 2017 Goa assembly polls, but won two seats in the 2022 elections

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in Goa for a two-day visit from January 19, a party leader said on Saturday. Talking to PTI, the AAP's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar said Kejriwal will interact with party leaders and volunteers during his visit to the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Kejriwal will be in the coastal state on January 19 and 20 to review the progress of the party organisation in the state," he said. The AAP has two MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly.

The party had drawn a blank in the 2017 Goa assembly polls, but won two seats in the 2022 elections.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

AAP lists pro-farmer policy in response to BJP's memorandum to CM Kejriwal

Centre's rejection of Delhi govt's R-Day tableau political move, says AAP

AAP will participate in Oppn parties' meeting in Bengaluru: Raghav Chadha

Cong's Nyay Yatra to begin from Manipur, focus on bread-and-butter issues

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to join Rahul's Nyay Yatra in Manipur on Jan 14

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin from pvt ground in Manipur's Thoubal

Manipur denies permission to Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Kejriwal to embark on Goa visit to assess AAP's readiness for LS polls

Topics : Lok Sabha elections AAP government AAP Goa Assembly

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon