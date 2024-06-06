WATCH: Amethi star Kishori Lal's daughter reacts to 'Gandhi's clerk' remark

In a Lok Sabha election shocker, Congress candidate from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma , has silenced his critics by defeating his Bharatiya Janata Party rival and former Union Minister Smriti Irani by an impressive margin of over 160,000 votes.





Following the announcement of the results on Tuesday, Sharma's younger daughter, Anjali, addressed the derogatory remarks and trolls with poise and confidence, a video of which is going viral on social media.





Listen to the daughters of Kishori Lal Sharma Ji to understand their culture and manners. Smriti Irani can call my father anything, peon, proxy, servant, ant whatever but numbers are in front of us.She did acting of Priyanka Gandhi Ji also, that was nice.Listen to the daughters of Kishori Lal Sharma Ji to understand their culture and manners. pic.twitter.com/pqE2YCfDJ9 June 5, 2024

“Call him servant, peon…ant or whatever, we don’t care, the numbers are speaking. You have seen the result, whatever she (Smriti Irani) said against him, the consequence is out… I would also like to highlight that she mimicked Priyanka Gandhi…that was very good, she is a good actor,” Anjali was seen saying in a video.

Dinesh Pratap Singh called KL Sharma 'Priyanka's clerk'

BJP’s Raebareli candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh had called Sharma a “peon” and “Priyanka Gandhi's “clerk.” Singh had accused the Congress of harbouring hate for Amethi-Raebareli, asking “why they did not field a local leader.” Singh lost the election to Rahul Gandhi, who secured the Raebareli seat by a margin of over 390,000 votes.

“Gandhi family never gave a Lok Sabha ticket to a person born to a mother from Rae Bareli… MP's representatives have also been brought from outside. Today it is before the people. Could only a person brought from Ludhiana who is Priyanka Gandhi's clerk fight the polls from Amethi? Were there no Congress leaders in Amethi?" he had asked.

When asked if she had any advice for Irani on her future course, Anjali refused to comment.

“My father will work for the implementation of the five pillars of justice, as promised in the Congress manifesto,” she added.

Congress regains lost turf Amethi

With Sharma’s victory, the Congress has regained Amethi, a key Uttar Pradesh constituency considered the party's bastion until 2019 when Rahul Gandhi lost the seat to Irani.

Gandhi represented Amethi from 2004 till 2019.

On his victory, Sharma refused to label it as a “revenge” for Gandhi’s 2019 defeat.

“There is no revenge in politics. It is like sportsmanship, one has to win and the other loses. We don't see things in terms of revenge and all," Mr Sharma told PTI in an interview.

Smriti Irani reacts to Amethi defeat

On her defeat, Irani reacted by saying that she had not lost her spirit.

“Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure ― roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more. To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, "How's the josh?" I say- it’s still high, Sir,” she said in a post on X.