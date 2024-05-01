Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, says 'big fan' of PM Modi

Popular TV actress Rupali Ganguly, also known for her role in the popular show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi

Rupali Ganguly (Source/ANI)

Rupali Ganguly (Source/ANI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Television star Rupali Ganguly announced on Wednesday that she has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi ahead of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, the Anupamaa star said, "I am so honoured to be here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has influenced me a lot. I am a big fan of PM Modi. BJP has been doing great work and therefore i wanted to join the BJP. I am very thankful to the party."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Party leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni were also present at the event.

"When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this… I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good," she said.

 


The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress's addition to the BJP party comes months after she met PM Modi. In March, Rupali took her Instagram account and revealed that she had met the prime minister. 

"A day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about !It was the day my dream came true…that of meeting our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. It was indeed a fan girl moment! For 14 years I probably manifested the hour and more that I got to share the stage with him on such a huge platform that he has created for the remarkable digital content creators which shall not only be most coveted in the future but also an award that endorses Modijis vision of a digitally global India," she had posted.

With this move, Ganguly has joined the likes of other actors, including Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, to join the saffron party. However, whether she will be given a ticket like Ranaut and Govil is not yet confirmed.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases. The first two phases were completed on April 19 and April 26, with the third phase scheduled for May 7.
Topics : BS Web Reports Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Politics Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIsrael-Hamas WarAstraZeneca | Covishield VaccineMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon