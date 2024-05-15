Business Standard
ASHA, mid-day meal workers on poll duty to get Rs 200 a day: Punjab CEO

All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections

Election officials during the distribution of the EVM and other material from Nandanam Arts college to the respective polling booths on the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, April 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 8:15 PM IST



ASHA and mid-day meal workers who are engaged in election duties will receive an honorarium of Rs 200 a day, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said on Wednesday.
All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections.
In a statement, Sibin said mid-day meal workers will be tasked with preparing food for polling parties.
 
In addition, considering the anticipated hot weather conditions during polling day on June 1, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will be stationed at polling booths to provide immediate assistance to polling staff or voters experiencing health issues, he said.
The CEO said ASHA workers will also be compensated at the rate of Rs 200 a day.
He said a directive has been issued to all district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners of Punjab for the implementation of this honorarium scheme for mid-day meal and ASHA workers.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

