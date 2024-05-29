Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP govt harming tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Kullu, she alleged that people are now dying due to the Covid vaccine and the BJP had taken a Rs 52-crore donation from a manufacturer

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader

Gandhi was speaking at a public rally seeking support for Congress's candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of harming small and medium businesses, including the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh.
Addressing a rally in Kullu, she alleged that people are now dying due to the Covid vaccine and the BJP had taken a Rs 52-crore donation from a manufacturer.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
She said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, poor women in the state will get Rs 10,000 every month --- Rs 8,500 as promised in the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls and Rs 1,500 promised by the party's government in Himachal Pradesh.
Gandhi was speaking at a public rally seeking support for Congress's candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Lok Sabha elections BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon