BJP never fulfilled any promise, says Siddaramaiah on party's LS manifesto

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday listed the BJP's unfulfilled promises of two crore jobs a year and doubling farmers' income, among others, and mocked the saffron party over its manifesto, saying its government has never fulfilled a promise, nor will it in the future.

Siddaramaiah said there has to be a review of what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has done in the past 10 years.

"Have they (BJP) fulfilled what they had promised earlier? It has to be discussed. Did they give Rs 15 lakh (to every bank account holder)? Did they generate 2 crore jobs (per year)? Did they double farmers' income? Did they do Make in India? Did 'achhe din' (good days) come? Did prices of all food products and essential commodities come down?" Siddaramaiah asked in response to a question about the BJP manifesto, while speaking to reporters here.

The BJP-led government has never fulfilled any promises and they will not fulfill in the future too, he said.

"They (BJP) may promise various things. For example, during the 2018 elections in Karnataka they had made six hundred promises, but didn't fulfill even sixty...they have to first tell what they did in 10 years. After that, they can say what they will do in the future. Modi has been the Prime Minister for 10 years, what was done during this period has to be reviewed first," he added.

PM Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, which has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.

The chief minister further said that the BJP may make claims about employment generation, but asked whether the unemployment issue had increased or decreased in the country.

"After they (BJP) came to power, the unemployment issue has increased. To whom did they give 21 crore jobs that they had promised?" he asked.