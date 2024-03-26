Sensex (    %)
                             
BJP releases 6th list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far announced its candidates for 401 seats for the elections to 543-member Lok Sabha

BJP, BJP flag

Photo: Shutterstock

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday unveiled its sixth candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This list features candidates for two seats in Rajasthan and one in Manipur.

In Rajasthan, the BJP has fielded Kanhaiya Lal Meena for the Dausa Lok Sabha seat and Indu Devi for the Karauli-Dolpur seat. Meanwhile, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh has been selected as the candidate for the Inner Manipur seat.
Notably, the BJP has decided to drop all its sitting MPs from these three seats. Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who previously represented one of these seats, has been replaced by Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh. Additionally, in Rajasthan, the BJP has replaced sitting MPs Manoj Rajoria (Karauli-Dolpur seat) and Jaskaur Meena (Dausa).

The BJP has so far announced its candidates for 401 seats out of the total 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The party's first list of 195 candidates was announced on March 2, featuring 34 central government ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Smriti Irani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

On March 13, the BJP released its second candidate list, which included 72 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, among them Anurag Thakur, Manohar Lal Khattar, Piyush Goyal, and Anil Baluni.

The third list, comprising nine candidates, was announced on March 21. According to this list, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Coimbatore, and Union Minister L Murugan will contest from Nilgiris.

On March 22, the BJP released its fourth list of 15 candidates, followed by the fifth list on March 25, which included 111 candidates, including actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil.

The general elections are scheduled to be held between April 19 and June 1, with the results expected to be announced on June 4.

BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

