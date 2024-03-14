Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CAA insignificant in Assam, will have least applicants: CM Himanta

The CM also asserted that the BJP will win 13 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that the CAA is completely insignificant in Assam, from where there will be the least number of applications for Indian citizenship.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Tuesday launched a portal for people eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
CAA is completely insignificant in Assam; the state will have the least number of applications on the portal, Sarma told a press conference here.
The Union government had on Monday implemented the CAA, notifying the rules to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.
Sarma said the act is very clear that the cut-off date for application of citizenship is December 31, 2014, and in Assam, with the updation of the National Register of Citizens, people who applied for it and did not find their names in that list, will only apply for CAA.
The CM also asserted that the BJP will win 13 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a third term after the Lok Sabha polls, Sarma added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

FAQs on CAA: What the govt says about application, eligibility, & more

Highlights: IUML files plea in Supreme Court against CAA implementation

Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 explained: What you need to know

Citizenship Amendment Act 2019: A timeline of events, controversies

Chhattisgarh polls: Lord Mahadev will not spare Baghel, says Himanta Sarma

Govt notified CAA rules a month before LS polls to polarise voters: Cong

LS elections 2024: Human-animal conflict a major talking point in Kerala

LIVE news updates: CAA will never be taken back, says HM Amit Shah

Nine union ministers on BJP's second list for Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha polls: BJP names 72 candidates; Thakur, Khattar among nominees

Topics : Citizenship Bill Assam assembly polls Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon