LIVE: BJD to hold meeting today as possibility of tie-up with BJP lingers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has called a meeting of his party's senior leaders on today afternoon to discuss the lingering possibility of a pre-poll tie-up between the BJP and the BJD. In its March 6 meeting, the BJD had resolved for "anything" (including alliance) for the larger interest of the state, a senior party leader said. "The proposal for an alliance had come from the BJP, and the BJD leaders discussed it at Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence," he said. A day after the Naveen Niwas meeting, Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian and BJD's organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das had come to Delhi and told BJP leaders about BJD's stance on the possible tie-up.

Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad called on BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday. The Nishad Party is a ruling ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and is also a member party of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. Earlier, Praveen Kumar Nishad, son of the Nishad Party chief, was announced as the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the Sant Kabir Nagar constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Nishad wrote on X: "During my visit to Delhi today, I met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence and held discussions on the political issues of the day."The high-level committee on simultaneous polls, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, is expected to submit its report on 'one nation, one election' today. Sources said the report could be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu. The committee may recommend amending at last five articles of the Constitution to enable holding of simultaneous polls in the country.