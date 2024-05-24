Business Standard
Commonwealth Games Village designated strong room, traffic advisory issued

The police requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding the roads mentioned and utilising public transport to the maximum extent

Delhi police

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village, which has been designated as a strong room-cum-counting centre for the Lok Sabha elections.
In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said, "In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Commonwealth Games Village is a strong room-cum-counting centre. On 24.05.24, from 9 am to 5 pm, movement of a large number of buses and other vehicles related to election duties are expected."
 


The police advised commuters travelling from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM towards National Highway-24 to proceed straight to Akshardham flyover and take a left turn to reach Pusta Road, ITO or Vikas Marg.
People coming from the ITO or Pusta Road side should proceed up to the Akshardham flyover, take a U-turn after crossing the flyover, and then continue on National Highway-24 towards Delhi, it added.
The police requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding the roads mentioned and utilising public transport to the maximum extent.
Travellers heading to ISBTs, railway stations or airports have been advised to plan their journeys meticulously, ensuring ample time for any unforeseen delays, the police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

