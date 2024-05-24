LS polls 2024: PM Modi to address rallies in Himachal, Punjab today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Himachal Pradesh today ahead of the sixth and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25 and June 1.

In Himachal Pradesh, election campaigning is intensifying as the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on June 1, coinciding with six Assembly by-elections in the seventh and final phase.

Prominent campaigners from both major political parties, the BJP and Congress, are vigorously supporting their candidates.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. In 2019, the BJP had won all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak at the BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally at Chaugan Ground in Nahan, the district headquarters of Sirmaur, in the morning in support of BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap.

Subsequently, he will address another rally at Paddal Ground in Mandi in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut.

Kashyap is facing the main challenge from Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri, while actor turned politician Kangana is pitted against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

The state party chief Rajiv Bindal said that there is enthusiasm among the people of the state and are ready to welcome PM Modi.

"People have started gathering at the rally ground since early morning hours. The party is going to win all four parliamentary and six assembly by-elections in Himachal Pradesh. People of Himachal Pradesh and people across India want to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time".

He said that the people of Himachal Pradesh are eagerly waiting to listen to him.

Bindal said that people in Himachal Pradesh want to vote for the developmental policies of the Modi government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in two election rallies in Punjab this afternoon in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar.

PM Modi on Tuesday, addressed an election rally in Punjab's Patiala and strongly criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Launching a scathing attack at Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if had he been the PM of the country at the time of the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, he would have reclaimed Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan in return for the release of Pakistani soldiers.

"At the time of the Bangladesh War, we had 90,000 soldiers of Pakistan. The 'Hukum ka Ikka' was in our hands. If Modi had been there at that time, I would have taken Kartarpur Sahib from them and then released their soldiers. Still, I got Kartarpur Sahib Corridor built," he said.

In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase, with the seventh and final phase on June 1 seeing voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies.