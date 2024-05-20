Business Standard
Complaints from voters about facilities outside booths: Aaditya Thackeray

Polling was underway since 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, and will continue till 6 pm

Aaditya Thackeray

Photo: X@AUThackeray

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Amid voting underway in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday claimed there were lot of complaints from electors about facilities outside the polling booths.
Voters were trying to beat the heat and exercise their franchise in large numbers, the former state minister said, adding that electors should at least be made to queue up in shade and provided fans.
Polling was underway since 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, and will continue till 6 pm.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Aaditya Thackeray voting

First Published: May 20 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

