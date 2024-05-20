Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 9 am?

Hajipur: Women show their ID cards as they wait to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hajipur, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo:PTI)

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 recorded 10.28 per cent voter turnout in the first two hours of polling on Monday. Forty-nine parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) went to polls on May 20, with voting beginning at 7 am and set to conclude at 5-6 pm.

Here is the state-wise voter turnout at 9 am Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in Maharashtra In Maharashtra, a 6.33 per cent voter turnout was recorded by 9 am on Monday across 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fifth and final phase of the general elections in the state. Specific constituency turnouts included:

> Bhiwandi: 4.86 per cent

> Dhule: 6.92 per cent

> Dindori: 6.40 per cent

> Kalyan: 5.39 per cent

> Mumbai North: 6.19 per cent

> Mumbai North Central: 6.01 per cent

> Mumbai North East: 6.83 per cent

> Mumbai North West: 6.87 per cent

> Mumbai South: 5.34 per cent

> Mumbai South Central: 7.79 per cent

> Nashik: 6.45 per cent

> Palghar: 7.95 per cent

> Thane: 5.67 per cent

Early voters included Union Minister Piyush Goyal, industrialist Anil Ambani, actor Akshay Kumar, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar, and Marathi theatre actor Prashant Damle.

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in Bihar

In Bihar, 8.86 per cent of the 9.5 million eligible voters have cast their votes by 9 am on Monday in five Lok Sabha constituencies: Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Saran, and Hajipur. Polling commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.

A senior official from the Chief Electoral Office reported that these constituencies are deciding the fate of 80 candidates at 9,436 polling stations.

Voter turnout by 9 am was the highest in Sitamarhi at 9.49 per cent, followed by 9.33 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 9.11 per cent in Madhubani, 9 per cent in Saran, and 7.43 per cent in Hajipur.

Among the total voters, there are 4.5 million women, 2.1 million individuals under 29 years of age, and 126,000h in the 18-19 age group.

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in West Bengal

West Bengal has recorded a voter turnout of 15.35 per cent by 9 am across seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the fifth phase of polling.

The highest turnout was seen in the Uluberia parliamentary constituency at 17.25 per cent, followed by 16.38 per cent in Arambag (SC), 15.2 per cent in Howrah, 15.19 per cent in Bangaon (SC), 15.08 per cent in Barrackpore, 14.43 per cent in Sreerampur, and 14.01 per cent in Hooghly.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. The state has more than 12 million eligible voters, including 6.4 million men, 6.2 million women, and 348 from the third gender.

Over 57 per cent of the polling stations have been designated as sensitive, with more than 60,000 central forces personnel deployed, supplemented by around 30,000 local policemen.

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, nearly 11.68 per cent of voters have turned out by 9 am in three Lok Sabha constituencies: Chatra, Hazaribag, and Koderma. Voting started at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm.

Highest turnout was in Hazaribag at 12.04 per cent, followed by Koderma at 11.56 per cent, and Chatra at 11.43 per cent.

This phase features 22 candidates in Chatra, 15 in Koderma, and 17 in Hazaribag. There are more than 5.8 million eligible voters, including 2.8 million women. The state has set up 6,705 booths, with 6,130 in rural areas. Among these, 73 booths are managed by women, 13 by persons with disabilities, and 13 by youths.

In the Chatra constituency alone, there are nearly 1.7 million voters.

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in Odisha

Odisha recorded a 6.99 per cent voter turnout in the first two hours of polling on Monday across five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 Assembly segments.

Voting commenced at 7 am in Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundergarh parliamentary constituencies alongside their corresponding Assembly segments. Both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in the state.

The Chief Electoral Officer, N B Dhal, confirmed that voting was underway in all 9,162 polling stations without major incidents, though some electronic voting machine (EVM) glitches were promptly addressed. Issues with EVMs were identified and resolved during the mock poll before voting began.

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in Jammu & Kashmir

In Jammu & Kashmir, more than 7.6 per cent of the 1.7 million electorate voted in the first two hours in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

Polling started smoothly across the constituency, which includes 18 Assembly segments spread over Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, and Budgam districts.

In the 2019 elections, Baramulla constituency saw a 34.17 per cent turnout, with Kupwara district recording the highest at 51.7 per cent.

This year, the electorate includes 875,000 male voters, 862,000 female voters, and 34 from the third gender. Additionally, over 17,000 voters are persons with disabilities, and there are 527 voters aged above 100 years.

More than 8,000 polling staff, including reserves, have been deployed across 2,103 polling stations to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.