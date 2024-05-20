LS polls: My own welfare lies in welfare of Constitution, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has credited the Constitution for the trajectory of his own life, asserting that even if one assumes he acts out of self-interest, his own welfare lies in the welfare of the Constitution.

In an interview with PTI, Modi rejected the opposition's claim that he intended to change the Constitution and end reservation if the BJP-led NDA wins over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. It is the BJP, he stressed, which has given the maximum number of ministers from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC backgrounds.

On the issue of Muslim reservation, he said it is wrong to combine the topic of quota on the basis of religion with the overall issue of reservation.

The Constitution and its makers never wanted reservations on the basis of religion, he said.

The prime minister added, "It is the Congress that has diluted reservations in many states, given it on the basis of religion, and insulted the Constitution. They also want to do it nationally. I have made it very clear that I will never let it happen."



Assailing the Congress, he said it is behind the only instance in the history of independent India when a government sidelined the Constitution and suspended democracy "at the whims of a particular dynasty", a reference to the Gandhi family.

"Now, when the latest generation of this dynasty wants to use the legacy of their ancestors, they see that there are many such black marks in history. They think the best way to undo these black marks is to accuse everyone else of being undemocratic," Modi told PTI.

Modi then launched into a spirited praise of the Constitution, saying a person of his socio-economic background could have never made it this far without it.

He said, "Modi has been made by Babasaheb's Constitution and derives power from it. So, even if you assume I act out of self interest, my own welfare lies in the welfare of the Constitution."



Rebutting the opposition's charge on the issue of reservation for SC, ST and OBC, he said it is the BJP which has the maximum number of MPs from such social backgrounds.

"Which is the party that gave the country a Dalit and a tribal president? It is the BJP. It is laughable and absurd to claim that we would do anything about the SC, ST and OBC reservations," he asserted.