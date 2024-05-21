Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Compliments to Baramulla voters for their commitment to democracy: PM Modi

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout at 59% on a violence-free polling day on Monday

election, vote, voting, election 2024, lok sabha voting

A security personnel stands guard as voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sopore, Monday, May 20, 2024. People come out in large numbers in Sopore in North Kashmir, . (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the people of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as it recorded its highest-ever voter turnout, and said such active participation is a great trend.
The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout at 59 per cent on a violence-free polling day on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Polling stations in Baramulla were buzzing with energy as voters in large numbers thronged to exercise their right to vote.
"Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend," Modi said in a post on X.
Modi's remarks came in response to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha's post, saying, "High voter turnout, over 58 per cent in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Baramulla Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsQ4 Results TodayIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon