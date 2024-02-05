Sensex (    %)
                        
Cong holds meeting for shortlisting LS polls candidates in Chhattisgarh

The Congress won only two Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh in 2019

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

The screening committee for shortlisting candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh met here on Sunday with AICC in-charge of the state Sachin Pilot asserting that winnability is the main criteria for the selection of nominees.
Besides Pilot, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and state unit chief Deepak Baij, among others, attended the meeting.
After the meeting, Pilot said names of candidates for all the 11 Lok Sabha seats were discussed and asserted that winnability would be the main criteria for selection.
"The sentiment in all 11 seats is in favour of the Congress. We have made a list of all the candidates who are eligible to win and are discussing the same," the Congress general secretary said.
"In Chhattisgarh, we could not win the assembly elections but our vote margin was only 1-1.5 per cent (less than the BJP). People have been watching the reports of the central government for the last 10 years. The government has failed on every front," he said.
The Congress won only two Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh in 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

