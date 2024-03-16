Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Congress, BRS shattered dreams of Telangana's development: PM Modi

Even before the announcement of the poll schedule, people have given their decision on the NDA crossing 400 seats, Modi said

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress and the BRS together shattered every dream of Telangana's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, hitting out at the opposition parties.
Addressing a rally in Nagarkurnool, he said 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty in the country. The same change has to be brought in in Telangana by all of us together.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Congress and the BRS together shattered every dream of Telangana's developmentToday I see here that Telangana people have decided they want to bring back Modi for the third time," he said.
Even before the announcement of the poll schedule, people have given their decision on the NDA crossing 400 seats, Modi said.
Hitting out at the Congress, the Prime Minister said the party gave the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan and asked if any change had come in the lives of the poor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion 9i 16-inch gaming laptop in India: Know price, specs

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

Shashi Tharoor awarded top French honour for deepening India-France ties

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Investors can partner with India to participate in IMEEC: PM Modi

Congress demands Supreme Court monitored probe on electoral bonds issue

Before LS poll announcement, Andhra govt orders releasing DA to employees

Rahul's Nyay Yatra closing to feature INDIA bloc leaders: Nana Patole

PM to launch BJP campaign in K'taka today with rally in Kharge's home turf

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi to address rally in Telangana

Topics : Narendra Modi TRS Indian National Congress BJP Telangana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon