Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi to address rally in Telangana

Modi would attend another rally at Jagtial in the state on March 18, Telangana BJP has said

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Ahead of the announcement of the schedule for Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a BJP rally at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Saturday.
Modi held a roadshow in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency here Friday evening.
Modi would attend another rally at Jagtial in the state on March 18, Telangana BJP has said.
The Prime Minister on March 5 inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore at Sangareddy, about 60 km from Hyderabad.
Addressing a BJP rally at Sangareddy, Modi had attacked the Congress, saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders.
He also said the "dynastic parties" were targeting him as he was exposing their "scams worth several thousands of crores of rupees."

The BJP is trying to make significant electoral gains in the south.
The party had won four out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019 general elections.
The BJP has decided to go solo in Telangana in the coming Lok Sabha elections and is hopeful of increasing its tally.
The Election Commission would announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

