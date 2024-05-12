Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Constitution is our life-giver, vote to ensure its safety, says Yadav

People are contacting Samajwadi Party workers and our 'Babasaheb Vahini' across the state and extending their support, he said

Akhilesh Yadav,Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election campaign meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday termed the Constitution as a "life-giver" and said as long as the Constitution remains safe, "our honour, self-respect and rights will remain safe."

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav, said, "The way the people of Bahujan Samaj are continuously coming forward to support us after our direct appeal has given new strength to our fight against the BJP in saving the Constitution and reservation."

"People are contacting Samajwadi Party workers and our 'Babasaheb Vahini' across the state and extending their support," he said.
The Babasaheb Vahini is an SP-affiliated outfit named after Dalit icon B R Ambedkar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Yadav added in his post, "With the people of Bahujan Samaj joining us, there is a new enthusiasm in our struggle for social justice. It seems that our strength has increased manifold. We are repeating again that the Constitution is the life-giver ('samvidhaan hee sanjeevani hai'). As long as the Constitution remains safe, our honour, self-respect and rights will remain safe,"

He urged people to "unite and pledge to vote" for their own welfare and ensure victory for the candidates of SP, Congress and other parties included in the INDIA bloc.
Only the unity of PDA (Picchde, Dalit, Aplasankhyak) will create a golden future for the country, Yadav said.
Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on May 13 (Monday).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Akhilesh Yadav Indian constitution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon