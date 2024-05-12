Business Standard
TMC threatening women in Sandeshkhali to protect culprits, says PM Modi

While addressing an election rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Modi alleged that under the TMC rule, Hindus have turned into second-class citizens in the state

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTi)

Press Trust of India Barrackpore (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the "vote bank" politics of the Trinamool Congress and alleged that the party's goons are threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, to protect the culprits.
While addressing an election rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Modi alleged that under the TMC rule, Hindus have turned into second-class citizens in the state and asserted that as long as Modi is there, no one can repeal the CAA law.
All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. The TMC goons are now threatening the women in Sandeshkhali as the name of the main culprit is Shajahan Sheikh. TMC is doing everything to protect the culprits of Sandeshkhali, he said.
His remarks come in the backdrop of multiple purported videos surfacing on social media, which claimed that a local BJP party leader made several women of Sandeshkhali sign on blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.
The prime minister, however, did not directly refer to those videos.
PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of those videos, which has kept the state's political cauldron on the boil for the last few days.
Claiming that under the TMC regime, Bengal has turned into a centre of corruption and a "cottage industry of bomb-making, Modi said the state's ruling dispensation has surrendered before the vote bank politics.
The TMC has surrendered before vote bank politics in Bengal, where you cannot take the name of Shri Ram and neither can celebrate Ram Navami. The Hindus have been turned into second-class citizens in Bengal under the TMC rule, he said.

First Published: May 12 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

