Decision on PM candidate to be announced after LS polls, says Rahul Gandhi

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Lok Sabha polls are between forces who are trying to destroy the Constitution and democracy and those protecting them.
Speaking at the Congress manifesto launch programme, Gandhi said it is a much closer contest than propagated by the media, and expressed confidence of winning the polls.
Responding to a question after the release of the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, he said a similar idea of 'India Shining' was being propagated now as was done in 2004.
"Do remember who won that campaign," he said referring to the BJP-led NDA's aggressive 'India Shining' campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2004.
The BJP had lost the polls and the UPA government was sworn in.
Gandhi also said the INDIA bloc has decided that it is fighting an ideological election and a decision on the PM candidate will be taken after the polls.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will begin on April 19.
Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto.
The manifesto, titled Nyay Patra', was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi. It focused on five 'pillars of justice' and 25 guarantees under them.
The opposition party promised to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government.
The party also said it would implement 10 per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) for all castes, communities without discrimination if it comes to power.

