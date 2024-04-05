EC notice to AAP leader Atishi over statement on BJP's 'poaching' bid

The Election Commission Friday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi, asking her to back with facts her statement that the BJP approached her to join the party.

The BJP moved the commission earlier against her claim that the party reached out to her through someone close and asked her to join it.

The notice issued by the Election Commission read, "...you are a minister in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and leader of a national party. The electors tend to believe whatever is being said from public forum by their leaders and in that sense the statements made by them affect the campaign discourse."



The poll panel said it expects that there must be a "factual foundation" to the statements made by the AAP leader and since the veracity of the statements made has been contested, she must be able to back it with a factual basis.

The AAP leader has been asked to respond by Monday noon.

"Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to furnish your para wise response to the matter...," the notice added.