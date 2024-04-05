Sensex (    %)
                             
Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan's Churu today

This will be PM Modi's second visit to the state in the span of three days

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

With only a fortnight to go for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public gathering in Rajasthan's Churu on Friday.
PM Modi, in a post on X said that Rajasthan is moving towards giving a huge victory to the BJP in the Lok Sabha. The PM will address the gathering later today.
"In the Lok Sabha elections, Rajasthan is blowing the conch sound of BJP's huge victory. Today at around 12 noon in Churu, I will get a chance to meet my family members and take their blessings," the PM said in a post on X.
This will be PM Modi's second visit to the state in the span of three days.
PM Modi, earlier on Tuesday had addressed the Vijay Shankhnad rally in Kotputli where he hit out at the Congress, saying, "This election is to fulfil the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'...Modi says to remove corruption...Congress and INDI alliance are not contesting this election for the country but for their own selfish motives...They say save the corrupt, Modi says remove corruption...This is the first election in which leaders of the Congress party are not talking about winning the elections themselves but are threatening the country that if BJP wins, the country will be on fire..."
Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.
In the first phase, voting will be held in 12 constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.
In the second phase, voting will be held in 13 constituencies -- Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.
The BJP won 24 out of 25 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one. While, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won in all 25 parliamentary constituencies.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

