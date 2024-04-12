ECI warns Tripura BJP candidate for calling CPI(M) party of murderers'

Based on the available evidence, it is convinced that the statement was made in violation of the model code of conduct, he said in a statement. (Photo: PTI)

The Election Commission of India has warned BJP candidate Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency, Kriti Devi Debbarman, for violating the model code of conduct by branding the opposition CPI(M) a party of murderers.

The CPI(M) on Wednesday lodged a complaint against her with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in this regard.

The video footage of the speech also corroborated that the (BJP) candidate has made the speech against which the complaint was made, said Saju Vaheed, Returning Officer of the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat.

Based on the available evidence, it is convinced that the statement was made in violation of the model code of conduct, he said in a statement.

Smt Kriti Devi Debbarman is hereby warned to abstain from making such statements in future which violates the MCC. Otherwise, appropriate action will be taken as per the provisions of MCC the returning officer said.

Debbarman, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura, is the sister of Pradyot Debbarma, the founder of the Tipra Motha. The party joined the BJP-led government in the northeastern state last month.

Debbarman, while addressing the masses, termed CPI(M), a nationally recognised party as CPM Manush Khuner PartyBy maligning the CPI(M), in such a manner without any substantiation, Kriti Devi Debbarman clearly violated the model code of conduct, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury had said in its complaint.