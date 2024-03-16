Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Election Commission set to announce Lok Sabha elections dates today

The dates for the polls will be announced at a press conference scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm

Rajiv Kumar, CEC

Photo: X@rajivkumarec

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India will announce the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday a spokesperson of the poll body said on Friday. The EC will also announce the Assembly election dates for some states.
The dates for the polls will be announced at a press conference scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post on X, a spokesperson of the ECI said, "Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI".
Earlier in 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23.
In 2019 polls, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats. (ANI)
Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll body will decide on holding Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly Elections together or separately in Jammu and Kashmir after reviewing the security situation.
Political parties have already begun announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission on March 14 uploaded data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI. Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd were among the top donors to political parties.
Various petitions were filed before the top court challenging amendments made to different statutes through the Finance Act 2017 and Finance Act 2016 on the ground that they have opened doors to unlimited, unchecked funding of political parties.

Also Read

Hotel stay in India may cost you 7-10% more in 2024, 15% in Delhi, Mumbai

Ghulam Nabi hints at not contesting LS polls, says will campaign for DPAP

Winter session: Centre to move J-K reservation bills in LS for passage

Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue between India, Pak: China

IAF airlifts over 700 stranded passengers between Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Ahead of LS polls, Chattisgarh announces 4% hike in DA for state employees

Ex-CEC S Y Quraishi bats for more transparency in political funding

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Senior Punjab Cong legislator Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits party, joins AAP

Regional parties together raised Rs 5,221 crore through electoral bonds

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections chief election commissioner

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon