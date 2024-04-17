Freebies announced during elections a matter of concern: NHRC chief

Agartala: Police personnel on poll duty wait in a queue to cast their votes through postal ballots for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

General announcement of "freebies" during the elections must be "pondered" as to whether it furthers directive principles or thwarts their objectives, NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday.

Mishra said this in his address during an event here.

He also said the constitutional mandate is to form a uniform civil code, which is "necessary to abolish discrimination" against women. Women are provided safety, security and dignity in the workplace, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chief was quoted as saying in a statement.

"To empower women, we have to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women on the grounds of gender, particularly in respect of education, employment, inheritance and property. World over, women are discriminated against for civil rights, and there is a necessity for a standard civil code to make men and women equal by clearly defining the parameters of gender equality. Women must enjoy social equality, improved status and participation in economic development," he said.

The NHRC chief was delivering the 16th Dr Ambedkar Memorial Lecture on 'Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's Vision and Legacy for Shaping Viksit Bharat @ 2047' at Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

He said that Ambedkar's legacy inspires future generations to work towards a more just and equitable society necessary for more prosperous and developed nation by 2047.

"The GDP growth must result in the good quality of life of the people in line with the constitutional view of development. Improvements must occur in the quality of life, ensuring material well-being, intellectual and spiritual freedom, and progress," he said.

Ambedkar's economic policy recommendations, free-market principles are good for today, Mishra said.

The NHRC also shared with press the text of the speech delivered by him.

"He (Ambedkar) fought for creating a just homogenous society in a diverse country like India with liberty, equality, and fraternity as cherished values," Justice (retd) Mishra said in his address.

He also said the general announcement of "freebies" for everyone in the election must be pondered whether it "furthers directive principles or thwarts their objectives".

Considering the limited fund resources required for other purposes, including distributive justice for poor, it may hamper development itself. There cannot be arbitrary distribution of benefits and state largesse and "self-created bankruptcy" is no defence to carry out "statutory duties and civil obligations", he was quoted as saying in the text of his speech.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are set to begin from April 19.

Mishra also said there is "freedom of expression and to obtain information in the country".

Media in India has played a central role in sensitising people and providing information about governance. The media's contribution to revealing and highlighting human rights causes has been "most impressive", he added.