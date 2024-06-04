Business Standard
INDIA bloc will win 295 Lok Sabha seats, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The Congress-led INDIA bloc was leading in 200 seats in the early trends, a performance that appeared much better than what was predicted in the exit polls

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the INDIA alliance has surpassed the numbers predicted by the exit polls and claimed the opposition bloc will win 295 Lok Sabha seats.
Speaking to reporters, Raut said the Congress, which barely got 50 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is now poised to bag 150 seats.
Counting of votes was underway across the country on Tuesday for polls to the 543-member Lok Sabha.
"The picture is that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be ahead in Maharashtra and the INDIA alliance will win 295 (seats in the country)," Raut claimed.
"The INDIA alliance has crossed the figures predicted by the exit polls and sprinted ahead. It will cross 295 seats," the Rajya Sabha member added.
The Congress-led INDIA bloc was leading in 200 seats in the early trends, a performance that appeared much better than what was predicted in the exit polls.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

