Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leading in 11 seats, Cong ahead in 10

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal were leading in the Nagpur and Mumbai North Lok Sabha seats, while their colleague Raosaheb Danve had a slender lead in Jalna.

Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a public rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Nagpur district, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP is leading in 11 seats, Shiv Sena in six and NCP in one seat in Maharashtra, while the Congress is ahead in 10, Shiv Sena (UBT) in 11 as per the latest trends of counting for 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is leading in eight seats.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Independent Vishal Patil, who rebelled against the Congress to contest from Sangli, had established a comfortable lead.
Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal were leading in the Nagpur and Mumbai North Lok Sabha seats, while their colleague Raosaheb Danve had a slender lead in Jalna.
Union ministers Kapil Patil, Bharti Pawar and Narayan Rane were trailing in Bhiwandi, Dindori and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seats, respectively. Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is trailing in Chandrapur.
In Baramati, NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule, who is in a neck-to-neck fight with NCP's Sunetra Pawar, was leading by 5,770 votes. BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale was trailing in Satara.
Shiv Sena is leading in six seats, which includes its strongholds Thane and Kalyan.
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken the lead in three seats Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai Northeast.
Akola Congress candidate Abhay Patil is leading against nearest rival BJP's Anup Dhotre in the third round of counting.
In Ramtek, the Congress's Shyamkumar Barwe is leading against Shiv Sena's Raju Parwe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Piyush Goyal BJP Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena NCP Congress Mumbai Maharashtra Election Results 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon