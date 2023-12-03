Sensex (0.74%)
'INDIA' leaders to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to chalk out LS poll strategy

During the meeting, which will be held in the evening, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to take on the BJP ahead of the polls, they said

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

The Congress was awaiting the results of assembly elections in five states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- before finalising further strategy plans (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Sunday.
During the meeting, which will be held in the evening, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to take on the BJP ahead of the polls, they said.
The Congress was awaiting the results of assembly elections in five states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- before finalising further strategy plans.
Counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections began at 8 am on Sunday. Votes for the Mizoram assembly elections will be counted on Monday.
At least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the general elections and have so far held three rounds of deliberations in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
The sources said the opposition leaders would now plan joint rallies that were put on hold due to the assembly elections.
Talks on seat-sharing between regional outfits would also gain momentum now, they said.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

