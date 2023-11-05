close
Muslim voters will support us in Lok Sabha elections: UP Cong president Rai

He stressed, "The Muslims of the country will stand with the Congress party with full majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections"

Ajay Rai

On the question whether the Samajwadi Party (SP) will remain a part of the INDIA bloc, Rai said, "If the SP wants to move forward together, they are welcome"

Press Trust of India Barabanki (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai claimed on Sunday that the Muslim voters will support the party in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the shrine of Haji Waris Ali Shah at Dewa in Barabanki district, Rai said, "The Congress party has always been the well wishers of Muslims. The Muslims of the country know this. I have full confidence that Muslims will support Congress in the Lok Sabha elections."

He stressed, "The Muslims of the country will stand with the Congress party with full majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

On the question whether the Samajwadi Party (SP) will remain a part of the INDIA bloc, Rai said, "If the SP wants to move forward together, they are welcome."

SP President Akhilesh Yadav had expressed his displeasure over not being given even a single seat under the INDIA alliance in Madhya Pradesh. However, later he also said that he will not disappoint his alliance partners.
Taking on the BJP government, Rai said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not doing any favour by giving free ration to the poor because he takes the ration from the public and returns it to them.
"As the elections approach, the dates for distribution of free ration are getting extended but the public knows everything.

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

