Sensex (0.61%)
66580.52 + 406.32
Nifty (0.56%)
20002.00 + 112.30
Nifty Midcap (0.64%)
42547.65 + 269.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
6452.40 + 32.30
Nifty Bank (0.55%)
44121.30 + 240.35
Heatmap

Amit Shah's rally expected to set tone for BJP's LS campaign in Bengal

Shah will embark on a whirlwind tour of West Bengal this afternoon with BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar confirming that the union home minister will be "leaving the state this evening after rally

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addresses the inauguration of IFFCO's Nano DAP (Liquid) Plant, at Kalol in Gandhinagar, Gujarat (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a mega rally here on Wednesday and is likely to lay the groundwork for the BJP's upcoming campaign in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Shah will embark on a whirlwind tour of West Bengal this afternoon with BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar confirming that the union home minister will be "leaving the state this evening after the rally".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Amit Shah ji is likely to set the tone for next year's Lok Sabha polls in Bengal," Majumdar had said on Tuesday, echoing sentiments expressed during a rally in April when Shah set a target of winning more than 35 seats from the state.
In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the BJP secured 18, out of the 42 constituencies, in West Bengal.
However, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) downplayed the significance of Shah's rally, asserting that it would "not yield positive results" for the saffron party.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "The BJP launched a mega campaign during the 2021 assembly polls, but it did not yield any results. This time too, it won't have any impact".
The TMC has put up posters throughout the city, mocking Shah's visit. Additionally, the party's youth cell plans to dispatch 51,000 letters, demanding jobs and protesting against the alleged withholding of funds by the Centre for the state.
These letters are set to be sent to Shah's residential address in New Delhi.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

INDIA bloc formed to unseat 'dictatorial regime' at Centre: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Muslim voters will support us in Lok Sabha elections: UP Cong president Rai

Cong wants to make MP its ATM for LS polls: Modi over K'taka 'power tussle'

SP, Apna Dal will fight 2024 Lok Sabha polls together: Akhilesh Yadav

EC to require 3 mn EVMs, 1.5-yr preparation time for simultaneous polls

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah West Bengal Lok Sabha TMC BJP Elections

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVEDelhi AQIHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon