Kejriwal's arrest will benefit AAP electorally in Lok Sabha polls: Atishi

She said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls have become a 'People vs BJP' election

Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLAs protest

Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP MLAs protest at the Delhi Legislative Assembly against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, March 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday said the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will benefit the AAP electorally in the Lok Sabha polls as the party is getting a lot of sympathy.
In an interview with PTI, Atishi termed the arrest of Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case as an attack on democracy that was "never seen before" in the democratic history of the country.
"The good thing is that it has benefited us electorally," she said, adding before the arrest of Kejriwal, the result of Lok Sabha polls was a forgone conclusion as people were of the view that the BJP was going to win.

"But after Kejriwal's arrest, the level of public sympathy has gone up for us. There is just one sentiment that the BJP has gone one step too far. So, I would feel it has benefitted us electorally," Atishi told PTI.
She said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls have become a 'People vs BJP' election.
"This election has become a very different kind of election. This is no longer an 'AAP vs BJP' or 'INDIA bloc vs BJP' election. After the arrest of Kejriwal, this is a 'People vs BJP' election," she said.
 
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded in the agency's custody till March 28 by a court here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi Arvind Kejriwal Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

