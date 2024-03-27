LS polls: EC's notice to Supriya Shrinate, crisis in K'taka Cong. 10 points

The nomination deadline for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to be held on April 19, ends on Wednesday. (Representative Image)





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha polls: Law minister of conflict-torn Manipur gets BJP ticket Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory remarks on Kangana Ranaut , an actress and BJP Lok Sabha candidate. The controversy arose over the weekend due to an objectionable post about Ranaut shared from Shrinate's Meta accounts. The row erupted during the weekend over a post about Ranaut, shared from Shrinate’s Meta accounts. Shrinate said on Monday multiple people have access to her social media accounts and the Congress is trying to find out who made the post.

The EC has also issued a notice to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for his derogatory remarks about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Earlier today, Ghosh apologised for his controversial remarks.

Here are 10 major Lok Sabha election updates for March 27:





ALSO READ: We're sitting on ticking bomb of joblessness, have plan to give jobs: Cong 1) The nomination deadline for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to be held on April 19, ends on Wednesday (March 27) for 20 states and Union territories voting in the inaugural phase. However, the deadline for Bihar will end on March 28 due to a festival, according to the Election Commission's schedule.

2) According to the EC's website, 1,699 candidates' affidavits have been submitted till 5:20 pm. The nomination process began on March 20. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28. For Bihar, this will be done on March 30. The EC also said that candidates can withdraw their nomination until March 30 in the other states and April 2 in Bihar. As many as 102 constituencies in 21 states and UTs will go to polls in the first phase. The other six phases of polls will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes is on June 4.

Shiv Sena (UBT) released first list

3) Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) released its first list of 16 candidates on Wednesday, renominating all five sitting MPs. These lawmakers stayed with the Uddhav faction following the 2022 split in the party. Former Union Minister Arvind Sawant (South Mumbai), Rajan Vichare (Thane), Vinayak Raut (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani) have been named by the party.

Ambedkar-MVA alliance off the table

4) In a setback for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) announced it would not ally with the Opposition bloc to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. MVA leader Sanjay Raut expressed his disappointment and said the Shiv Sena (UBT) is still hopeful for talks. The VBA was offered five seats including Akola, according to Raut. Meanwhile, Ambedkar has already announced candidates for eight seats in Maharashtra.

Crisis in Karnataka Congress

5) Crisis is brewing in Karnataka government as five Congress legislators threatened to quit on Wednesday if the party gave the Kolar Lok Sabha ticket to minister K H Muniyappa's son-in-law Chikka Peddanna. Three MLAs and two MLCs want the ticket to be given to a candidate from the Right sect of Scheduled Castes. Peddenna’s candidature would give representation to the Left sect. Among the two SC sub groups, those belonging to the Left section are considered more backward than the Right. According to political pandits, the Right section has conventionally supported the Congress.

The party is yet to announce its candidate in the segment.

6) YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy began his Lok Sabha poll campaign on Wednesday with a 21-day bus tour from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh will also go to Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls simultaneously on May 13.

BJP's star campaigners list

7) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched its list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda are among the common names on all the lists. A day before, the Trinamool Congress had also launched its star campaigners list for West Bengal.

8) The BJP announced its sixth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday, naming three more candidates. The list also featured Manipur education and law minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat. The seat is currently represented by Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

BSP Haridwar Lok Sabha candidate quits

9) In a blow to the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), its Haridwar Lok Sabha nominee, Bhavna Pandey, quit the party and announced her support for the BJP. "I will campaign for BJP candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat," she said. Pandey will join the saffron party on Thursday. Former BSP MLA Maulana Jameel Ahmed Kazmi has been announced as Pandey's replacement following the incident.

AAP continues protest

10) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued its protest in Delhi against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party's legal cell called for a protest in district courts over the arrest of Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The AAP leaders and members also launched a 'Thali Bajao Campaign' raising the slogan 'Kejriwal ko Riha Karo' (Free Kejriwal from Jail) in the national capital. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21.