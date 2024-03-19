Sensex (    %)
                             
Lok Sabha polls LIVE: BJP, PMK to discuss seat-sharing deal in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha elections 2024 latest news: Catch all the latest updates on the announcements related to General Elections here

A day after the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) said that it has decided to  tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 General Elections, both the parties are set to have a seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu. News agency PTI reported that Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai and the PMK president will be meeting at PMK founder Ramadoss' house Tuesday morning for the seat-sharing agreement. PMK leaders are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Salem, they added. The names of the candidates will be announced by PMK founder Ramadoss on Wednesday, the party's general secretary said. "PMK decided to ally with the BJP. Regarding constituencies and candidates, PMK founder Ramadoss will make an announcement the day after tomorrow," PMK General Secretary Vadivel Ravanan.

Alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was working like a political wing of the BJP, the AAP said that the ED's charges against it and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding excise policy were "blatantly false and frivolous." The ED alleged in a statement on Monday that  Kavitha and some others "conspired" with top AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to get favours in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy by paying Rs 100 crore to the political party that rules Delhi. Kavitha was arrested last week by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Hyderabad. "On earlier occasions too, ED has released such blatantly false and frivolous statements which show that instead of being a neutral investigative agency, it is working like a political wing of BJP," AAP said in a statement.

ED acting like BJP's agent, charges against Delhi CM Kejriwal frivolous, says AAP

The AAP said that the ED's charges against it and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding excise policy were "blatantly false and frivolous." The ED claimed in a statement on Monday that  Kavitha and some others "conspired" with top AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to get favours in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy by paying Rs 100 crore.
General Elections news update: BJP, PMK to discuss seat-sharing deal in Tamil Nadu

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set to begin seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. News agency PTI reported that Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai and the PMK president will be meeting at PMK founder Ramadoss' house Tuesday morning for the seat-sharing agreement. 
First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

