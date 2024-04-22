Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: Re-polling underway at 11 booths in Manipur
Re-polling is underway today in 11 booths in the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency after incidents of violence were reported at some of the polling booths in conflict-torn Manipur where some criminals opened fire and even destroyed EVMs.
The Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had declared that re-polling would be held at the 11 polling booths of the inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat. This decision was made following a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI), which declared the initial polls held on April 19 as void. Security has been strengthened to curb incidents of violence that were reported on April 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to address election rallies in in Chhattisgarh over the next three days. Shah will address a public meeting in Kanker Lok Sabha constituency in the Bastar region on Monday, according to BJP state media co-in-charge Anurag Agrawal. PM Modi will address campaign rallies on April 23 and 24 in Sarguja, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituencies, he added.
The state saw a voter turnout of 69.18 per cent till 7 pm on Friday. According to CEO's order, "The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 19 (Friday) in respect of 11 polling stations listed in the table below of 1-inner Manipur parliamentary constituency to be void and appointed April 22, 2024 (Monday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM."
Voting will be conducted for Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker seats in the second phase on April 26. Shah landed at Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur on yesterday evening and chaired a discussion between party leaders at the state BJP headquarters.
10:29 AM
Lok Sabha elections phase 1: 81% of applicants use postal ballots to cast vote
Around 81 per cent of those who applied for voting from home using postal ballots have cast their votes in the first phase of the General Elections, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul stated. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI), extended its "vote-from-home" facility to persons with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens aged 85 and above. Read here for more details.
10:00 AM
Where is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas?: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on PM Modi's comments
"The PM made a speech yesterday. It was evident that first phase of election is not going in favour of him. People would be disappointed with it. It referred minorities as an outsider. What kind of politics is this? On one hand you talk Ram Mandir and conduct of Ram, and on the other, spread hatred. Where is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas? You can't keep India intact this way," Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Monday, reacting to PM Modi's recent comments.
9:38 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: CM Revanth Reddy slams BJP, alleges PM Modi insulted Telangana
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has lashed out at the saffron party and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted Telangana in the past with comments on the state's formation in Parliament. PM Modi had commented that the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government closed the doors of Parliament when the bill for Telangana's formation was passed and that "mother (Andhra Pradesh)" was "killed" to give birth to the "child (Telangana)", Revanth Reddy alleged.
9:35 AM
General Elections 2024: Congress announces candidates for nine more Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh
The Congress on Sunday declared the names of candidates for nine more Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming polls.The poll committee of the party declared candidates for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Amalapuram (SC), Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nandyala, Anantapur and Hindupur constituencies.
9:31 AM
Over 2,000 criminal cases against MPs, MLAs decided in 2023: SC informed
Special courts for trial of criminal cases related to Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly decided more than 2,000 cases in 2023, the Supreme Court has been informed. Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who has been appointed amicus curiae in a PIL seeking expeditious disposal of criminal cases against MPs/MLAs. Referring to a report of NGO Association of Democratic Reforms for the Lok Sabha polls, Hansaria said that out of 2,810 candidates (Phase I - 1618 candidates and Phase II - 1,192 candidates), 501 (18 per cent) candidates have criminal cases against them, out of which, 327 (12 per cent) are serious criminal cases (punishable with imprisonment of 5 years and more).
9:27 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi, Shah to address rallies in Chhattisgarh in next 3 days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to address election rallies in in Chhattisgarh over the next three days. Shah will address a public meeting in Kanker Lok Sabha constituency in the Bastar region on Monday.
9:06 AM
Lok Sabha polls news update: Re-polling to be conducted today at 11 booths in Manipur
Re-polling will be conducted on Monday in 11 booths in the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency after incidents of violence were reported at some of the polling booths in conflict-torn Manipur where some criminals opened fire and even destroyed EVMs.
