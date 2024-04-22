Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: Re-polling underway at 11 booths in Manipur

Re-polling is underway today in 11 booths in the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency after incidents of violence were reported at some of the polling booths in conflict-torn Manipur where some criminals opened fire and even destroyed EVMs.

The state saw a voter turnout of 69.18 per cent till 7 pm on Friday. According to CEO's order, "The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 19 (Friday) in respect of 11 polling stations listed in the table below of 1-inner Manipur parliamentary constituency to be void and appointed April 22, 2024 (Monday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to address election rallies in in Chhattisgarh over the next three days. Shah will address a public meeting in Kanker Lok Sabha constituency in the Bastar region on Monday, according to BJP state media co-in-charge Anurag Agrawal. PM Modi will address campaign rallies on April 23 and 24 in Sarguja, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituencies, he added.

Voting will be conducted for Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker seats in the second phase on April 26. Shah landed at Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur on yesterday evening and chaired a discussion between party leaders at the state BJP headquarters.

