Lok Sabha phase three analysis: Rich candidate, red alert constituencies

According to an ADR analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of all 1,352 candidates who are contesting in phase three, 244 (18 per cent) candidates have declared that they face criminal cases

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Of the 1,352 candidates contesting 95 seats across 12 states in phase three of the Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) South Goa candidate Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, is the richest with assets worth Rs 1,361 crore, followed by BJP’s Guna candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has declared assets worth Rs 424 crore and Congress’ Kolhapur candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji, has declared assets worth Rs 342 crore.

According to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of all 1,352 candidates who are contesting in phase three, 244 (18 per cent) candidates have declared that they face criminal cases and 392 (29 per cent) have assets worth Rs 10 million or more, that is they are ‘crorepati candidates’, with an average of Rs 5.66 crore assets.
The ADR terms a constituency a ‘red alert’ where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. It said 43 (45 per cent) out of the 95 constituencies are red alert constituencies in phase three. There are 123 (9 per cent) female candidates contesting in phase three.

Candidates of mainstream parties with assets worth Rs 10 million or more contesting in phase three
Party Total candidates in phase 3 Average assets (in Rs crore) No of crorepati (percentage of party total)
BJP 82 44.07 77 (94%)
INC 68 20.59 60 (88%)
SP 10 42.93 09 (90%)
AITC 06 9.96 04 (67%)
SS(UBT) 05 5.65 05 (100%)
JD(U) 03 6.98 03 (100%)
NCP(SP) 03 89.68 03 (100%)
NCP 03 62.64 03 (100%)
RJD 03 5.47 03 (100%)
SS 02 9.81 02 (100%)
 
Source: ADR

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

