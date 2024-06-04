Lok Sabha polls result: Brij Bhushan's son Karan leads in UP's Kaiserganj

Gonda: Karan Bhushan Singh, who has been announced as the BJP candidate from Gonda Lok Sabha seat in place of his father Brij Bhushan Singh, in Gonda, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Lok Sabha polls: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan Singh , the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate contesting the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh is leading at the seat, the early counting trend showed as of 12 pm on Tuesday.

Brij Bhushan, who represented Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency previously, was denied re-nomination by the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Instead, the party offered the ticket to his son, Karan.

Brij Bhushan Singh mired in wrestlers’ controversy





ALSO READ: LS polls 2024: Election trends show moral defeat for PM Modi, says Congress The former BJP MP, who served as the ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, is accused of sexual violence against several top women wrestlers including Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik.

The Opposition had criticised the BJP’s move to nominate Karan, terming it as a reward for his father Singh. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Just when we thought that the Prajwal Revanna scandal had exposed the depths of the BJP’s depravity, they show that there are always new lows for them to fall to. They have now rewarded Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment by many of our women wrestlers, with a ticket for his son.”

Charges framed against Brij Bhushan

In May, a Delhi court framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the modesty of women against Singh in a criminal case filed by several female wrestlers.

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The matter gained momentum after Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and several wrestlers launched a month-long agitation against Singh in Delhi in April 2023, triggering nationwide outrage. Subsequently, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh.

Counting for 543 constituencies to elect the 18th Lok Sabha is underway, in which the BJP is aiming at a solid comeback for the third consecutive term. The BJP is contesting 75 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP. It won 62 seats in the 2019 polls.

Kaiserganj constituency is the seat in UP with lowest contesting candidates at just four, including Karan.