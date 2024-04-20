Lok Sabha polls 2024: Tamil Nadu voter turnout at 69.46%, says EC

Chennai: A first-time voter shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The EC has revised the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls held on Friday to 69.46 per cent, from the earlier 72 per cent.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo had on Friday said the state witnessed a turnout of 72.09 per cent. However, officials had then indicated there could be changes in the turnout figure.

Asked about the difference in the figures, officials on Saturday said the earlier "figures were based on sample data from some polling stations," and that the accurate numbers were arrived upon past midnight.

Of the 39 constituencies, Dharmapuri topped with an 81.48 per cent turnout while Chennai Central recorded the lowest at 53.91 per cent, according to latest EC data.