Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Tamil Nadu voter turnout at 69.46%, says EC

Of the 39 constituencies, Dharmapuri topped with an 81.48 per cent turnout while Chennai Central recorded the lowest at 53.91%, according to latest EC data

election 2024,vote,voting,election

Chennai: A first-time voter shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The EC has revised the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls held on Friday to 69.46 per cent, from the earlier 72 per cent.
State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo had on Friday said the state witnessed a turnout of 72.09 per cent. However, officials had then indicated there could be changes in the turnout figure.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Asked about the difference in the figures, officials on Saturday said the earlier "figures were based on sample data from some polling stations," and that the accurate numbers were arrived upon past midnight.
Of the 39 constituencies, Dharmapuri topped with an 81.48 per cent turnout while Chennai Central recorded the lowest at 53.91 per cent, according to latest EC data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Tamil Nadu elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon