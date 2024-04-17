Lok Sabha polls: AAP invokes 'Ram Rajya' symbolism again, launches website

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Singh and Jasmine Shah launch a website for the party's campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the launch of a website named 'AAP ka Ram Rajya' as part of its Lok Sabha election campaign, party leader Atishi said in a press statement on Wednesday.

During a joint press conference, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said the website would showcase AAP's concept of "Ram Rajya" as well as the work done by the party's governments.

"On the occasion of Ram Navami, we are launching a website 'AAP ka Ram Rajya'. Arvind Kejriwal has done amazing work to fulfil the dream of 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi and has presented an example to the world,” the AAP leader said.

"Chief Minister Kejriwal accomplished wonderful things — good schools, mohalla clinics, free water and electricity and free bus rides for women — in the last 10 years for realising 'Ram Rajya'," Singh said.

“This is the first Ram Navami on which Arvind Kejriwal is not with us; he is in jail," Atishi added.

AAP’s tryst with ‘Ram Rajya’

The ruling party in Delhi and Punjab has had a long tryst with the symbolism of Ram Rajya. On the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January this year, AAP Convenor Kejriwal had said his party in Delhi had drawn inspiration from the “10 principles of Ram Rajya” for its rule.

“We have gathered 10 principles from the definition as defined in the Ramayana... If we walk on the path of Lord Ram, no power can stop India from becoming the number one nation,” Kejriwal had said.

The Delhi government had invoked Lord Ram in its Budget planning as well. According to several media reports, the AAP government had said that its Budget for 2024-25 would be based on the concept of "Ram Rajya".

Later, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi had presented a Rs 76,000 crore Budget in the Delhi Assembly on March 4, saying it was aimed at realising the party’s dream of achieving “Ram Rajya”.

(with inputs from PTI)