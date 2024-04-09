Lok Sabha polls: BJP drops 11 ministers, fields 10 former Rajya Sabha MPs

Union Ministers (from left) VK Singh, Meenakashi Lekhi and Ashwini Choubey
A third of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)’s 303 members of Parliament are not contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. They include 11 ministers, or 15.27 per cent, of the 72-member Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has also fielded 10 Union ministers in these polls who either completed their Rajya Sabha tenures in the first week of April or still are Upper House MPs. They are Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur), V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Bhupender Yadav (Alwar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Thiruvananthapuram), Sarbananda Sonowal (Dibrugarh), and L Murugan (Nilgiris).
Out of Lok Sabha race
|
Union ministers
|
Constituency from which they were elected in 2019
|
|
|
V K Singh
|
Ghaziabad (UP)
|
Darshana Jardosh
|
Surat (Gujarat)
|
Meenakshi Lekhi
|
New Delhi (Delhi)
|
Pratima Bhaumik
|
Tripura West (Tripura)
|
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
|
Inner Manipur (Manipur)
|
John Barla
|
Alipurduar (West Bengal)
|
M Munjapara
|
Surendranagar (Gujarat)
|
Bishweswar Tudu
|
Mayurbhanj (Odisha)
|
Remeswar Teli
|
Dibrugarh (Assam)
|
A Narayanaswamy
|
Chitradurga (Karnataka)
|
Ashwini Choubey
|
Buxar (Bihar)
*The BJP is yet to announce its candidates for Punjab, including the candidature of Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, who represented Hoshiarpur in 2019
*Union Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane's Rajya Sabha membership ended on April 3, and he is in contention to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 11:35 PM IST