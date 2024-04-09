Lok Sabha polls: BJP drops 11 ministers, fields 10 former Rajya Sabha MPs

Out of Lok Sabha race

Union ministers Constituency from which they were elected in 2019 V K Singh Ghaziabad (UP) Darshana Jardosh Surat (Gujarat) Meenakshi Lekhi New Delhi (Delhi) Pratima Bhaumik Tripura West (Tripura) Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Inner Manipur (Manipur) John Barla Alipurduar (West Bengal) M Munjapara Surendranagar (Gujarat) Bishweswar Tudu Mayurbhanj (Odisha) Remeswar Teli Dibrugarh (Assam) A Narayanaswamy Chitradurga (Karnataka) Ashwini Choubey Buxar (Bihar)

*The BJP is yet to announce its candidates for Punjab, including the candidature of Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, who represented Hoshiarpur in 2019 Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

*Union Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane's Rajya Sabha membership ended on April 3, and he is in contention to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra

A third of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)’s 303 members of Parliament are not contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. They include 11 ministers, or 15.27 per cent, of the 72-member Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has also fielded 10 Union ministers in these polls who either completed their Rajya Sabha tenures in the first week of April or still are Upper House MPs. They are Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur), V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Bhupender Yadav (Alwar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Thiruvananthapuram), Sarbananda Sonowal (Dibrugarh), and L Murugan (Nilgiris).