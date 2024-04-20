Business Standard
Lok Sabha polls: BJP to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan, says HM Amit Shah

Vaibhav Gehlot is going to lose the election by a huge margin, the Union minister claimed

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah waves at supporters during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Kumarghat, Tripura, Monday, April 15, 2024. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is also present. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Rajasthan is going to give all 25 Lok Sabha seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third time.
Addressing a poll rally in Bhilwara, Shah also targeted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that he was stuck in the election campaign of his son Vaibhav Gehlot, the Congress candidate from the Jalore seat.
Vaibhav Gehlot is going to lose the election by a huge margin, the Union minister claimed.
"The first phase of elections was yesterday (Friday). All 12 seats of Rajasthan that voted in the first phase are going to Narendra Modi. Rajasthan is going to make a hat-trick of giving all 25 seats to Narendra Modi for a third time," Shah said.
He also hit out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming that they go on vacations abroad every three months.
"Priyanka Gandhiji returned from Thailand after a vacation in the middle of the elections," he added.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

