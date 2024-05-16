Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls: If INDIA bloc wins, who will be PM, Shah asks in Bihar

The BJP, which is aiming for a third term in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, has been targeting the Opposition's INDIA bloc over fighting the polls in coalition without naming their PM candidate

Amit Shah,Home Minister,Amit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence on Thursday that the INDIA bloc of the Opposition would not emerge victorious in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. However, he raised questions about the coalition's choice for Prime Minister in the event of a different outcome.

"Even if INDIA bloc wins, which I am sure won't happen, who will be its PM candidate," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader posed the question during an election rally in Bihar's Madhubani.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Shah further asserted that India needs a strong PM, "not one on yearly basis." The ruling BJP, which is aiming for a third consecutive term in the elections, has been targeting the Congress-led Opposition alliance of nearly two dozen non-BJP parties for not having named a PM candidate yet.

'Are Mamata, Lalu PM candidates?' Shah asks

"Are Mamata (Banerjee), Lalu (Prasad Yadav) and M.K Stalin INDIA bloc's PM candidates?" he questioned, referring to the three Opposition chief ministers.

INDIA bloc has maintained that the PM candidate will be decided and announced after the coalition wins the polls.

On his Bihar visit, Shah also targeted the BJP's main Opposition in the state, Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). "To make his son CM of Bihar, Lalu aligned with Congress that opposed reservations to OBCs, SCs, STs," Shah said at an earlier rally in Sitamarhi.

Lok Sabha elections in Bihar

The BJP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar in a partnership with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and regional parties.

While the BJP will contest 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the JD(U) will fight on 16 seats of the total 40 seats.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP-JDU-LJP coalition had won all but one seat in Bihar. The Congress had won the remaining one seat - the Kishanganj constituency.

The Lok Sabha elections commenced on April 19 and are underway in an extensive seven phase process. The final phase of the polls will be conducted on June 1 and the results will be out on June 4.

Topics : Amit Shah Mamata Banerjee Lok Sabha elections Opposition parties United Opposition Bihar Elections in India national politics BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon