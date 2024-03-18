LS polls LIVE: Returned to power after breaking two parties, says Fadnavis

Earlier, the Election Commission made public new data on electoral bonds, which was previously submitted to the Supreme Court in sealed covers, after receiving instructions from the Supreme Court to make it available to the public. "The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website," the poll body said.

While addressing a book launch in Mumbai on Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he returned to power in the state in 2022 after "breaking two parties", adding that he also "brought two friends" along with him. Speaking about the "I will be back" remark which he had made during campaigning for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Fadnavis said, "Firstly, my remark was not just a single statement. The reason I wanted to return was how I would change Maharashtra."Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday termed the now-binned electoral bond scheme the "biggest scam of the year". Bhagel said, "This is the biggest scam of the year. The BJP senses that it is losing the Lok Sabha elections and was, hence, resorting to newer tactics against the Opposition." Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel, retorted that the Opposition was hurling unfounded allegations at the BJP over the electoral bonds scheme."The Opposition is spreading canards against the BJP for receiving funding worth Rs 20,000 crore under the electoral bond scheme," he said.