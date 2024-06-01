Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Voting for phase 7 begins, PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut in fray

The marathon Lok Sabha elections will conclude with the seventh phase of polling today, June 1. The seventh phase will see 57 constituencies from eight States/Union Territories go to the polls. This will be the last phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will see voting for all of their 4 and 13 constituencies respectively in this phase. The Union Territory of Chandigarh will also be voting in this phase. PM Narendra Modi is also in fray from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in the seventh phase.Key constituencies going to poll today include Patna Sahib where senior BJP leader and incumbent MP Ravi Shankar Prasad will fight to retain his constituency as he banks on PM Modi’s popularity. Congress, meanwhile, has fielded Anshul Avijit, the son of former Lok Sabha speaker, Meira Kumar. From the seat of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut will contest on a BJP ticket. Ranaut will face Congress candidate and the royal scion of the erstwhile Rampur Bushahr princely state Vikramaditya Singh. Singh is the son of six-time former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Other major seats include, Hamirpur, Mayurbhanj, and Amritsar.The voting is set to begin at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM. The results for the elections will be declared on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi with an aim to secure a third term. Besides Modi, six contestants will fight from Varanasi, including Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai.