Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Voting for phase 7 begins, PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut in fray
Lok Sabha polls LIVE: The voting started at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM. The results for the elections will be declared on June 4
BS Web Team New Delhi
The marathon Lok Sabha elections will conclude with the seventh phase of polling today, June 1. The seventh phase will see 57 constituencies from eight States/Union Territories go to the polls. This will be the last phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will see voting for all of their 4 and 13 constituencies respectively in this phase. The Union Territory of Chandigarh will also be voting in this phase. PM Narendra Modi is also in fray from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in the seventh phase.
Key constituencies going to poll today include Patna Sahib where senior BJP leader and incumbent MP Ravi Shankar Prasad will fight to retain his constituency as he banks on PM Modi’s popularity. Congress, meanwhile, has fielded Anshul Avijit, the son of former Lok Sabha speaker, Meira Kumar. From the seat of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut will contest on a BJP ticket. Ranaut will face Congress candidate and the royal scion of the erstwhile Rampur Bushahr princely state Vikramaditya Singh. Singh is the son of six-time former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Other major seats include, Hamirpur, Mayurbhanj, and Amritsar. Click here for full details
The voting is set to begin at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM. The results for the elections will be declared on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi with an aim to secure a third term. Besides Modi, six contestants will fight from Varanasi, including Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai.
8:12 AM
LS polls phase 7: PM Modi calls upon voters to come out and exercise right to vote
8:06 AM
LS polls LIVE: Voting for 6 Lok Sabha and 42 assembly seats begins in Odisha amid tight security
Voting for six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly seats has also begun in Odisha amid tight security, PTI reported.
7:56 AM
PM Modi has taken a short break after his busy schedule of 2.5 months: UP CM Yogi after casting his vote
After casting his vote, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said "PM Modi has taken some time out of his busy schedule of 2.5 months, although his entire life is dedicated to India. He has served India for 10 years and has increased India's respect in the world by considering the country's welfare as paramount. This spiritual worship of PM Modi is dedicated to the nation...Those who are involved in corruption and misconduct cannot understand the importance of this. To understand this, one needs to have faith in India and India's eternal values and we can say with confidence that the meditation and devotion of PM Modi is also a part of nation worship and the country will also get its benefits...", ANI reported.
7:54 AM
Lok Sabha polls seventh phase: AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh cast his vote
Former Indian cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar, ANI reported.
7:52 AM
Lok Sabha polls seventh phase: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai casts his vote in Varanasi
UP Congress chief & candidate from Varanasi seat, Ajay Rai said, "The difference in my puja is that I am the son of Kashi, I pray at the temple in Kashi...Kashi stands on the trident of Baba Vishwanath...Whatever I have to pray for, I will pray here...This is the time to stand with the people in their joys and sorrows. Public representative means to stand with people." He faces a contest from Prime Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Modi & BSP's Ather Jamal Lari.
7:18 AM
Early voters: SP's Lok Sabha candidate from Ghazipur casts his vote at a polling booth
Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency, ANI reported. Afzal Ansari is facing BJP's Paras Nath Rai and BSP's Umesh Kumar Singh.
7:16 AM
Lok Sabha polls phase 7: Voting begins; take a look at key constituencies, candidates polling today
7:12 AM
First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:11 AM IST