Lok Sabha polls: Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala this time, says PM Modi

'In the last elections, the people of Kerala made us the double-digit vote percentage party. And now, our destiny of double-digit seats here is not so far,' Modi said

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pathanamthitta (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP will win seats from Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said the people of the state were suffering from the corrupt and incompetent government.
Addressing the public campaign here for candidates of the BJP-led NDA, he said, "Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala this time."
 
Attacking the Left and the Congress in Kerala, Modi said the people of the state have endured hardship under governments plagued by corruption and incompetence.
Modi said due to the corrupt and incompetent government in Kerala, people are suffering, and they will benefit only if the cycle of consecutive LDF and UDF governments is broken.
"In the last elections, the people of Kerala made us the double-digit vote percentage party. And now, our destiny of double-digit seats here is not so far," Modi said.
He said both the LDF and UDF governments have turned a blind eye to the struggles of rubber farmers.
"Additionally, the state's law and order situation has significantly deteriorated," he said.

The meeting was attended by NDA's Lok Sabha candidates V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha), and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikkara), among other leaders.
In addition to them, Padmaja Venugopal, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress, was also present.

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections BJP Kerala

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

